Bolivia striker Moreno calls time on international career

La Paz, Nov 14 Veteran striker Marcelo Moreno has announced his retirement from Bolivia's national team after an international career spanning more than 16 years.

The 36-year-old will make his last appearances for La Verde in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay, reports Xinhua.

"I have had to make a decision with my family, with my friends and I think I have completed a cycle in the Bolivian soccer team," Moreno, who currently plays for Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, told reporters on Monday. "These two games will be the last time that I represent my country."

Moreno, who was born to a Brazilian father and represented the Selecao at youth level, will depart international football as Bolivia's all-time leading scorer, having netted 31 times in 106 matches.

His career has included spells at Shakhtar Donetsk, Flamengo, Werder Bremen, Changchun Yatai, Wuhan Zall and Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, among other clubs.

"I feel proud to have represented this shirt in the best way possible. I left everything on the pitch and that gives me peace of mind," he said.

Bolivia will meet Peru in La Paz on November 16 and Uruguay in Montevideo five days later.

La Verde are currently last in the 10-team South American qualifying group, having lost all of their four fixtures to date.

