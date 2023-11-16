Brazil to attack against Colombia: Diniz

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 16 Brazil manager Fernando Diniz has promised to adopt a more attacking game plan for his team's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Colombia in Barranquilla on Thursday.

The five-time World Cup winners are seeking to rediscover their winning formula after a 1-1 draw against Venezuela and a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in their past two qualifiers, reports Xinhua.

"We're going to be very well prepared to face Colombia and you will see a team that is more direct and aggressive going forward," Diniz told a news conference on Wednesday.

Brazil are currently third in the 10-team South American qualifying group, equal on points with second-placed Uruguay but five points behind leaders Argentina.

Colombia are fifth, one point further back.

Despite their inconsistent recent form, Colombia commanded respect and could beat any team on their day, according to Diniz.

"Colombia are a team that have gained a lot of respect for what they have achieved over the past 20 or 30 years. They have become one of the most difficult teams to play against in South America," he said.

Diniz added that the stifling Caribbean heat of Barranquilla would make the task even more difficult for his players.

After Thursday's clash, Brazil will turn their attention to the qualifier against reigning world champions Argentina at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium next Tuesday.

Colombia will face Paraguay in Asuncion on the same day.

