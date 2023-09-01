Bremen striker Fullkrug joins Dortmund

Berlin, Sept 1 Borussia Dortmund has bolstered its offense after signing last season's Bundesliga top scorer, Niclas Fullkrug, from Werder Bremen.

The 30-year-old striker has joined Dortmund with immediate effect, inking a three-year deal, Xinhua reports.

"Niclas has proven his goalscoring skills over the years and won the top scorer trophy last season. Thanks to strong performances, he is rightly an important pillar in the attacking center of the national team. Niclas is a proactive attacker, very good in the air, physically present, he excels in one-on-one situations and is hard to cover. With all these skills, he embodies the profile we were looking for," said Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl.

Fullkrug, since 2019, played for Bremen, where he made 124 competitive appearances, netting 49 goals and providing 16 assists. His performances with the Green-Whites earned Dortmund's new addition a spot in Germany's national team for Qatar 2022. Fullkrug made his debut in November 2022 against Oman and scored the only goal. Since then, he has earned nine caps and recorded seven goals.

"Borussia Dortmund is a very special club. I was truly elated about the offer because joining this club is precisely what I desired. At BVB, I have the opportunity to develop as a player and gain new experiences. I'm genuinely excited about the challenges ahead, and I aim to achieve as much success as possible with this team," Fullkrug told the club's official website.

After securing one win and one draw, Dortmund will kick off the third round in the Bundesliga against the newly-promoted Heidenheim on Friday.

--IANS

