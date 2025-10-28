Brendan Rodgers part ways with Celtic Football Club

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Celtic Football Club confirmed on Tuesday that their football manager, Brendan Rodgers, has resigned from his role. His resignation was accepted by the Club, as per the official website of Celtic FC.

The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update on this as soon as possible.

The team has also said that in this interim period, former Celtic manager, Martin O'Neill and former Celtic player Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters.

Brendan Rodgers' second spell as Celtic manager came to an end after a dramatic turn of events, just a day after the club's 3-1 defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, which left them eight points behind the Edinburgh side.

During his second stint in charge, Rodgers guided Celtic to back-to-back league titles in 2024 and 2025, along with triumphs in the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup. However, the current season saw growing signs of discontent within the camp.

Celtic's early exit from the Champions League at the hands of Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty added to the pressure, while Rodgers' criticism of the club's summer recruitment.

