Brentford manager Thomas Frank declares he "wants to keep" Ivan Toney

London [UK], December 29 : Brentford manager Thomas Frank issued an update on the future of English forward Ivan Toney ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Toney was banned for eight months in May from all football activities due to his involvement in betting activities. Toney's ban has been issued by an independent Regulatory Commission.

Now the 27-year-old striker is close to returning to on-field action and Thomas Frank admitted that he wants the striker to stay with the club who is raring to step onto the football field.

"Is he raring to go? Oh yeah, definitely. To get Ivan back will be like signing an unbelievably good Premier League striker that has proven in the Premier League. We are looking forward to that. Ivan is training very well on and off the pitch, looking forward to finally contributing to the team. I see at least the same determination and will power to want to train well and be ready to play, maybe a tiny bit more because he wants to come back and be at his best," Frank said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from Sky Sports.

"I really, really would like to keep him. As a coach I'd love to have my best players with me all the time. From my perspective, I don't want to sell him. Because I think he's fantastic. Last year there were three players scoring more than 20 goals in the Premier League, he was one of them. I'm enjoying him every day and looking forward to finally using him. Ivan is a Brentford player. No bids. I want to keep him. And he's looking forward to playing for us," Frank added.

Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week. Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the Independent Regulatory Commission.

Toney received this ban because betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

His return will further bolster Brentford's hope to secure a spot in the top half of the table as they are currently in 14th spot with 19 points.

