Brighton and Hove Albion sign Ansu Fati on season long loan

Brighton [UK], September 1 : Brighton & Hove Albion have acquired the signatures of Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from FC Barcelona on Friday.

The club released an official statement to announce the young winger's arrival which read, "We are pleased to confirm the signing of Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona."

Even at the young age of 20, Ansu has registered a number of records for FC Barcelona. The young Spanish winger became the club’s second-youngest appearance maker in August 2019 when he came on as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Real Betis.

Six days later he became Barca's youngest goal scorer in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna. In September 2019 he became Barcelona’s youngest UEFA Champions League player and his goal against Inter Milan three months later crowned him the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

Men’s first team head coach Roberto De Zerbi expressed his excitement on Ansu's signing which read, "This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be."

Technical director David Weir also went on to talk about Fati and said, "We are delighted to bring Ansu to the club. He is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world and arrives with an impressive amount of experience both domestically and in European competition, despite his age."

"This season is the biggest in the club’s history and we’re really happy that a player of Ansu’s quality is going to be part of it. We will give him the opportunity to embed himself in the squad and to get used to working with Roberto, but naturally we’re excited to see him in a Brighton shirt," Weir added.

