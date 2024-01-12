Berlin, Jan 12 If anyone in the German league seems perfectly equipped to play a poker face role when things get tight, it is Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

Leading his side to the top of the league, the former Spanish star seems aware of what is ahead when the Bundesliga is set to kick off again this Friday evening after the winter break, representing the season's halftime.

As five clubs seem to battle it out over this season's title, cards seem to be reshuffled for the season's second half as several sides need to replace key figures due to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup and injury losses. While fans dream of the club's first national title in history, the 42-year-old two-time Champions League winner is keeping an eye on rivals such as Bayern (four points behind), Stuttgart (eight), Leipzig (nine), and Dortmund (15), while also needing to find solutions for Leverkusen, Xinhua reports.

The only unbeaten team must replace most of its defense as Edmon Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Odilon Kossounou (Cote d'Ivoire) and Amine Adli (Morocco) attend the Africa Cup of Nations with their national teams. An additional burden for Alonso seems ahead as top striker Victor Boniface (Nigeria) is sidelined until April after suffering from a serious muscle-tendon injury.

Alonso reinvented the sweeper behind two centrals in pre-season preparation games to strengthen his torn defense line, a concept successfully implemented when beating Bayern 2-1 in the first season half. While runner-up Bayern remains steady when it comes to its front line with Three-Lions captain Harry Kane (15 games/21 goals/five assists) and Leroy Sane (15/8/9)

Mourning the death of club icon Franz Beckenbauer, the Bavarians find themselves burdened with emotions setting up a memorial service in their arena for 75,000 fans on January 19th. The club announced the signing of Tottenham defender Eric Dier to close gaps due to the loss of Kim Min-jae (Asia-Cup) and the injuries of Dayot Upamecano and Mathijs de Light.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor