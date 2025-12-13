"Cancelled our honeymoon plan": Fans flock to see Lionel Messi in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 : Fans in Kolkata on Saturday expressed excitement about football legend Lionel Messi's arrival in the city.

Messi arrived in Kolkata early in the morning on Saturday for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025. Fans had eagerly awaited the moment, with thousands turning up to catch a glimpse of the Argentine legend.

Messi is staying at a hotel in Kolkata, where fans have gathered outside the hotel hoping to catch a glimpse of the football legend. Crowds have also assembled at the Salt Lake Stadium, where Messi is scheduled to arrive to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

A newly married couple, among the many fans gathered outside the Salt Lake Stadium, toldthat they cancelled their honeymoon to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi in Kolkata.

"We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12 years," Karan, a Messi fan, told ANI.

His wife echoed the sentiment, saying, "Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important. We have been following him since 2010."

Aayush, a fan from Nepal, said he is thrilled to see Messi, calling it a childhood dream and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that brought him to Kolkata.

"I can't express my feelings in words. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which is why I have come to Kolkata from Nepal," Aayush told ANI.

Notably, this is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India. Back then, the legendary footballer visited Kolkata and played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. With Messi again coming to India, fans are excited and have prepared for a grand celebration for his arrival in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor