Chaos ensues at Lumen after Seattle Sounders thump Messi's Inter Miami to lift Leagues Cup title

Washington DC [US], September 1 : Lionel Messi was kept silent as Inter Miami chased shadows, fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat and conceded the Leagues Cup title to Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field. After the final whistle blew, dramatic scenes unfolded after Miami's Suarez seemingly put Vargas in a headlock.

The benches of both sides quickly emptied as a heated brawl erupted, with players and coaches exchanging punches after the final whistle. In various videos that have surfaced on social media, Suarez was seen spitting at Sounders' assistant coaches. The entire heated exchange lasted for two minutes, after which peace was reinstated, and both teams appeared for the trophy presentation

It was one-way traffic as Herons rued the missed chances and failed to stifle the clinical Sounders in front of a record 69,314 fans. The crowd at Lumen was electric, and Seattle fed off the support from the fans right from the start.

The Sounders pressed on Miami early and came close to breaking the deadlock in three minutes. Osaze De Rosario, son of MLS legend Dwayne, found himself open in space, unmarked on a free kick outside the box. He failed to contain his nerves and sent the ball wide of the goalpost.

Messi retaliated by slipping past the Seattle players to create space and have a clear vision of the goal. However, to his angst, Oded Vargas charged in with a sliding tackle and swept the ball away from him.

After missing the early opportunity, Rosario made ammends in the 26th minute, by directing a sublime sequence with Pedro de la Vega, Jesus Ferreira, and Christian Roldan. He finished off the move with a thumping header from Roldan's precise cross and powered Seattle to a 1-0 lead.

Ferreira came close to extending the advantage in the closing five minutes of the first half, but rattled the post as the ball ricocheted back into the hands of Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the Miami boss, Javier Mascherano, switched from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 formation. Messi came close to restoring parity after being perfectly set up by Luis Suarez, but ultimately skied his shot into the stands.

Mascherano introduced more attackers for the defenders at the 55th-minute mark, a move that backfired. The gamble opened up the game as Seattle pounced on every attacking opportunity. Roldan doubled the lead in the 84th minute by converting from the spot. Moments later, Rothrock hammered the final nail in the coffin and buried Miami by netting Seattle's third of the night.

Seattle manager Brian Schmetzer became the first to claim every major North American trophy as his side lifted the trophy and roared in jubilation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor