Chelsea become first team to complete unbeaten WSL season after win over Liverpool

London [UK], May 10 : Chelsea became the first WSL team to complete a 22-game unbeaten season after a late goal from Aggie Beever-Jones secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea stepped up at the Stamford Bridge to face Liverpool after securing the crown with two games to spare on the final day of the season. Liverpool frustrated the champions by denying them the opportunity to create clear-cut opportunities.

However, Liverpool's efforts were undone after Beever-Jones netted a goal in the stoppage time to confirm the sixth successive WSL title for Chelsea.

With the victory, Chelsea finished the season with 60 points, a record points tally in WSL history. After lifting the title, manager Sonia Bompastor's story of success isn't over yet. Chelsea will now turn its focus to completing a historic domestic treble.

Chelsea will aim to add the FA Cup to their WSL and League Cup triumphs when they square off against Manchester United at Wembley on May 18.

"It is difficult to realise [what it means]. We had the opportunity to play our final home game here in front of our fans and the atmosphere was amazing. As a manager, players and staff, you only live these moments maybe once in your life. It is difficult to believe, but you need to enjoy it because it is a great achievement. [The staff] deserve all the credit. Most of the time as the manager you get all the light, but they are working behind the scenes," Bompastor told Sky Sports.

"All the players and staff, it is a day-by-day routine, they work so hard, have the right mentality and they lead by example, and that is important for the players. They also deserve to enjoy this moment. We've been unbeaten in the season, that is a really great achievement because every game was tough, even though for some people that is difficult to believe, but even today we find the goal in the last minute to win," Bompastor added.

