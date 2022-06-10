Chelsea FC Women sign five-time Champions League-winning defender Kadeisha Buchanan

Chelsea FC Women announced on Friday that the Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan has signed a three-year deal ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Buchanan, currently playing for the French team Olympique Lyonnais, will join the side on July 1 until summer 2025. She has won five UEFA Women's Champions League titles with her side during her five and a half years stay with the club.

She has scored 9 goals in 130 appearances for her club and has secured eight domestic trophies, including Coupe de France (three times) and the French league title (five times).

'I am coming to Chelsea with the same ambition I always had - win trophies and become the best in the world. The club has everything in order for us to compete in every competition and it's time to bring a Champions League trophy to London," said Buchanan as per Chelsea's official website.

'I'm hoping to bring my experience to the team and continue on the successful pathway that the club has been on for the past seasons. I can't wait to join my new teammates and the coaching staff on this journey," she added.

Commenting on Buchanan's move to the Blues, Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes added: 'Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage.

'She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer," she added.

Buchanan will join the squad in the summer prior to heading to the US for the WICC tour in August.

( With inputs from ANI )

