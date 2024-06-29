Chelsea secure services of youngster Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa

London [UK], June 29 : Chelsea on Saturday announced the signing of youngster Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa on a six-year contract with an option to extend it for another year.

Chelsea released an official statement to announce the signing of Kellyman and confirmed that the young attacking midfielder will join his new teammates next month.

The 18-year-old plays as an attacking midfielder, and started his career at Derby County. He spent ten years with the club before making the switch to Aston Villa in 2022.

After signing for Chelsea, Kellyman expressed his delight. "It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It's a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I'm buzzing to have put on the shirt and can't wait to get started."

The youngster was a part of Villa's pre-season tour of the United States last summer. He made his first-team debut in August 2023 during Aston Villa's 3-0 Europa Conference League victory over Hibernian.

Throughout the season, Kellyman went on to make five more senior appearances for Aston Villa last season. In his five appearances, he also got a taste of Premier League football after playing against Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Still, at the age of 18, Kellyman is confident about his abilities as he looks to leave a mark for the London side in the coming years.

"I think one of my key characteristics is my confidence. The more confident I feel, the more successful I have been," he said.

"Whether that be coming into new environments and meeting new people or on a football pitch - showing people what I can do and what I am about - I think my confidence has helped me be more successful," he added.

Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign by hosting defending champions Manchester City on August 18.

