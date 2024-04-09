Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United FC face off in a must-win match

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 : Chennaiyin FC will play hosts to NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 today at 7:30 pm IST.

This is a game that will have a straightforward impact in deciding the sixth team that will qualify for the ISL playoffs. East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, and NorthEast United FC are the three teams vying for that final vacant spot to secure a place in the top six. Given that two of these teams are squaring off against each other so late in the season, it gives both of them a chance to run away with this golden opportunity fronted to them.

The Marina Machans have 24 points whereas the Highlanders have 23 from 20 games each. They are placed seventh and eighth in the standings respectively. A win here will take Chennaiyin FC into the top six for the time being, beating East Bengal FC (24 points from 21 games) by two points. Similarly, a victory will help NorthEast United FC to edge past the Red & Gold Brigade temporarily.

Needless to say, there's a lot at stake in this encounter, which will be crucial in determining the prospects of both teams who have sparked a comeback this campaign under the aegis of a new head coach after disappointing seasons last time around.

Chennaiyin FC have produced a late surge towards the playoffs, winning their last two games on the bounce. Inconsistencies have riddled their run this year, having failed to win three matches on a trot so far. The last time they won thrice in a row in the ISL was back in February 2023. However, head coach Owen Coyle will take confidence from his record against the Highlanders, boasting of a 57.1% win rate against them in his seven face-offs against the club.

Only against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant has Coyle notched a better success rate so far, i.e. 67%. They have been successful in breaking attacks of the opposition in the middle, whilst simultaneously being watchful of their discipline as well. For instance, Chennaiyin FC are averaging 13.8 fouls conceded per game in the current ISL season, the highest such aggregate by any side in the competition; however, their tally of 40 yellow cards is the third lowest for any side this term.

NorthEast United FC will be eyeing their third league double over Chennaiyin FC, having won the reverse fixture by 3-0 earlier this season. In fact, against no other team in the league, the Marina Machans have recorded multiple league doubles. The Highlanders have scored in each of their previous six matches on the road, which is their longest such run of games and the second-longest active streak by any team in the ISL, after FC Goa (8).

They will be aiming to take shots at the Chennaiyin FC goal from distance, having netted eight times from outside of the box in the current campaign. Moreover, the Marina Machans have given away eight such goals, which is the most among all teams this season. NorthEast United FC will bank on their international stars to deliver the goods in this clash, with all eyes on the likes of Nestor Albiach, Michel Zabaco, and Mohammed Ali Bemammer, amongst others.

