Chennaiyin FC bid farewell to Connor Shields

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC (CFC) announced the departure of Connor Shields on Friday.

Shields joined the Marina Machans in 2023. In 21 appearances, he recorded five goal contributions in his debut season, as per the ISL press release.

Shields' versatility brought in a significant dimension to the CFC's playing style, as he was deployed in various roles across midfield and attack. He excelled in almost every position, showcasing his adaptability and understanding of the game.

Shields' ability to create chances and contribute goals made Chennaiyin FC a more dangerous attacking side. Coyle's side reached the playoffs in the 2023-24 season and bettered their goal tally the following season despite finishing 11th.

The Scottish playmaker featured in 21 games and was the driving force for the Marina Machans all throughout the 2024-25 season. He was a prolific chance creator for Owen Coyle's team, as he recorded the highest number of 76 chances.

Shields also recorded eight assists to his name, the highest by any player in the 2024-25 season.

He completed 358 successful passes and attempted 21 successful dribbles. He also played a crucial role defensively, winning 84 duels and completing 107 recoveries.

