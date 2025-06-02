Chennaiyin FC midfielder Jiteshwor Singh renews contract until 2028

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 2 : Chennaiyin FC have retained Jiteshwor Singh for the long term after the Indian midfielder penned a three-year contract renewal that will keep him at the club until 2028, according to a release from Chennaiyin FC.

Jiteshwor joined the Marina Machans in 2022 after a breakout season with I-League team NEROCA FC and was a stalwart in the Chennaiyin side for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The 23-year-old started the 2024-25 season on the sidelines but had earned his place back in the starting eleven midway through the campaign with distinguished performances.

Addressing his renewal, Jiteshwor said: "Chennaiyin is home to me, and I'm delighted to extend my journey here. This season, I had to work hard to earn my place back in the team, and I'm grateful for the trust the club has shown in me. I'm excited for what's ahead and ready to give my all for the club next season."

Jiteshwor's extension strengthens the team's core as the Marina Machans look to the future. The youngster's tenacity and talent in the centre of the pitch stood out over the course of the season, earning him a spot in the starting XI and praise from head coach Owen Coyle, who expressed his delight at tying Jiteshwor down for the long term.

"Jiteshwor signing his new deal is fantastic for the football club, fantastic for Jiteshwor, and everyone else involved. We recognise what a talented player he is. This season has been a bit stop-start for him, but you can now see the impact he is making in the team, and he's only going to get better," Coyle said.

"There's been interest from lots of other clubs, but Jiteshwor himself showed his commitment to the club. He knows what we're trying to build. As much as this has been a tough season, he knows exciting times are ahead and we're delighted to get him on board for the long term," he added.

Hailing from Manipur, Jiteshwor spent his youth career with Eastern Sporting Union and Rising Athletic Union before joining I-League side NEROCA in 2019.

A brief loan spell at the Kolkata-based I-League 2 team Bhawanipore Club aside, the young midfielder spent three seasons with NEROCA, where he was adjudged the I-League Emerging Player of the Year in 2021-22. Since joining Chennaiyin in 2022, the midfield engine has played 54 times across all competitions.

