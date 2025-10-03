Cliftonville vs Glentoran FC Football Match Called Off As Storm Amy Wreaks Havoc NIFL Premiership 2025

A football clash between Cliftonville and Glentoran FC in NIFL Premiership 2025 was called off on Friday evening, October 3, due to the adverse weather conditions amid cyclonic storm 'Storm Amy'. According to reports, the game has been postponed after a request from Glentoran, who have several players travelled to the game from areas that are under an amber weather warning.

Newtownabbey - Road Users are advised that the Shore Rd is currently Closed from the Mill Rd to Longwood Rd due to Flooding within the area. Please find an alternative route for your journey. (13:53) — Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) October 3, 2025

According to the UK Met Office forecast, strong winds and heavy rainfall are expected to sweep across the UK. Several roads, including Shore Road is currently shut for vehicular traffic from the Mill Road to Longwood Road due to flooding within the area.

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱



Tonight's game vs Cliftonville has been postponed due to health and safety concerns.



We will inform supporters of re-arranged fixture details.#COYGlenspic.twitter.com/ASwvrFrHxY — Glentoran FC (@Glentoran) October 3, 2025

Glentoran FC on its official website stated that the Sports Direct Premiership fixture against Cliftonville has been postponed health and safety grounds. The club states that a new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, the weather department expected gusty winds of around 70mph hit parts of North Wales on Friday and Saturday. "The Met Office has forecast heavy rain which could affect most of Wales. This could lead to localised flooding impacts from drains, ditches and watercourses which may be unable to cope with heavy rainfall."