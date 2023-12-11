Colombia beat Venezuela in friendly

Fort Lauderdale, Dec 11 Colombia continued their impressive recent form with a 1-0 victory over South American rivals Venezuela in a friendly, here.

Venezuela central defender Andres Ferro gifted the Cafeteros the lead just before halftime when he inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Colombia were in cruise control thereafter as the Vinotinto failed to have a single shot on target at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The result extends Colombia's unbeaten run to 14 matches dating back to September last year.

Nestor Lorenzo's men will now turn their focus to another friendly against Mexico in Los Angeles next Saturday.

The matches are outside FIFA's official international windows meaning clubs are not obliged to release their players.

