Colombia international James Rodriguez completes Sao Paulo move

Rio de Janeiro, July 30 Colombia international playmaker James Rodriguez has agreed to join Sao Paulo on a two-year contract, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 32-year-old arrives on a free transfer after parting ways with Greece's Olympiakos in April. It will be his 10th club in as many countries since starting his professional career with Colombia's Envigado in 2006, a Xinhua report said.

"It was here that I was shown to the world," Rodriguez said in a video posted on social media, in reference to his standout performances at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

"I could not miss out on the chance to wear the most important shirt in this magical place. It's the shirt of the Brazilian club with the most international titles. Amazing things happen here in Brazil and at Sao Paulo," he added.

Rodriguez, whose career has included spells at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, Al-Rayyan, Monaco and Porto, has not played competitively for more than three months.

Sao Paulo are currently eighth in Brazil's 20-team Serie A standings with 25 points from 16 outings so far this season.

