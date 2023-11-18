Colombia to meet Venezuela, Mexico in December friendlies

Bogota, Nov 17 Colombia's national football team will end the year with friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico in the United States, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said on Friday.

The Cafeteros will confront Venezuela in Fort Lauderdale on December 10 and Mexico in Los Angeles six days later, the FCF said in a statement, reports Xinhua.

It will be the second encounter between Colombia and Venezuela this year following their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla in September, which the hosts won 1-0.

Mexico and Colombia last met in September 2022, when the Cafeteros prevailed 3-2 in a friendly in Santa Clara, near San Francisco.

