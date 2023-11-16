Colombia wary of 'world-class' Brazil: Lorenzo

Bogota, Nov 16 Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo has warned his players not to underestimate a wounded Brazil when the teams meet in their FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Brazil are currently third in the South American qualifying group, having been held to a 1-1 home draw with Venezuela before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay last month, reports Xinhua.

Fernando Diniz's men failed to have a single shot on target against the Celeste as they stumbled to their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 2015.

In addition to their lackluster form, the five-time world champions have been weakened by injuries to influential midfielder Casemiro and star forward Neymar.

The Cafeteros, who are fifth in the 10-team group with six points from four games, also have their share of absentees for the clash at Barranquilla's Estadio Metropolitano.

Among those missing from Lorenzo's squad are Jhon Arias and Juan Cuadrado, both of whom are suspended.

Santiago Arias and Mateo Cassierra are also out due to injury while playmaker James Rodriguez is in doubt with a groin problem.

