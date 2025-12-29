"Confident, will get there": Ronaldo on reaching 1000 goals milestone

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 29 : Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is confident about reaching the 1,000-goal milestone, saying, "If no injuries, I will reach the number for sure," as per Goal.com.

He's currently at 956 goals, just 44 away from achieving this incredible feat. Al-Nassr star's passion for the game remains strong, after being named the Best Middle East Player in Dubai, and he's motivated to continue playing for "one or two more years" to reach this milestone.

At the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo spoke of his motivation to achieve his four-figure milestone and win trophies. "It's a huge pleasure to be at a gala with so many sports personalities," Ronaldo said, as quoted by Goal.com.

"This is one of my favourites because I meet incredible people, including my wife. It's demanding to keep playing, but I still have the passion and motivation to continue. It doesn't matter if I play in the Middle East or Europe; I want to keep winning titles and reach the milestone everyone knows," he added.

"I'm confident I'll get there if there are no injuries. Enjoy the night and Happy New Year," Al-Nassr star said.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has also backed Ronaldo to reach the 1000-goal landmark before the legendary footballer calls time on his great career.

In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Martinez said, as quoted by Goal.com: "He's at a very good point in his career. And he's achieved it because he lives in the moment. When he talks about his goals, he avoids long-term thinking, such as reaching 1,000 games or playing a certain number of matches. His secret is to be the best he can be today and to enjoy each day. So, the number will depend on the day he decides to retire. I don't think it's a goal."

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr registered their 10th straight win after Ronaldo's brace guided them to a 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud on Saturday. Joao Felix also found the net as Al-Nassr moved four points ahead of Al-Hilal at the top of the table, taking 30 points from their first 10 matches of the 2025-26 season.

With the brace, Ronaldo took his overall goals tally to 956 goals. The Portugal legend is already the leading men's international scorer with 143 goals from 225 games. The rest of his domestic career, spanning two decades, has come in the club game for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now the Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor