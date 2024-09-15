"Could have scored more goals": BFC head coach Gerard Zaragoza after winning ISL opener

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 : Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza was happy for the three points but urged his side to improve after they beat East Bengal FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Vinith Venkatesh's strike was the difference between the two sides, as Bengaluru FC not only secured the three points but also a clean sheet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. However, both sides had their share of chances in the second half, and the result could have gone in any direction.

Zaragoza highlighted the importance of securing the three points in their first game of the season but was also aware of the threat East Bengal FC posed during the game, especially after the introduction of Madih Talal in the second half.

"During the win, we were talking to the players about enjoying playing football, controlling the game, but the most important thing is to win the first three points of the season. To start winning is important for us. I think we dominated the game for almost 60 minutes, with the ball and without the ball. We could have scored even more goals," Zaragoza said in the post-match press conference.

"But you cannot give life to the opponent. They are good. They have good players. In the second half, (Madih) Talal came and played with good individuality. We could have drawn and lost two points when everything was under control, which means that I'm not completely happy. We won and we have three points. We can do better in the next match in five days again here," he added.

It was a match to remember for local boy Venkatesh, who scored on his ISL debut. The 19-year-old previously shone for Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup, where they reached the semi-finals, and he contributed two goals for the Blues in the tournament. However, despite a bright performance in the opening half, he was taken off at half-time, and it was his goal that proved to be crucial in the end.

Zaragoza revealed that the reason for his substitution was an injury, and he hoped to have the midfielder back soon.

"He had a good first half, but he's too young. He has quality, but he needs to improve a lot of things with his body, his movements, and tactically understand the game. We will work with him to make him even better. He was nervous; it was his first match at Kanteerava, playing with people like Sunil Chhetri, Rahul (Bheke), and players like this. He was nervous after the ball... then it came to one injury, and we hope it's not too much. And soon he will be ready to play again," the Spaniard said.

