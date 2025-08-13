Cristian Romero named Tottenham's new captain by head coach Thomas Frank

London [UK], August 13 : Head coach Thomas Frank has named Argentinian defender Cristian Romero as Tottenham Hotspur's new captain following the exit of his predecessor Son Heung-Min to LAFC in the Major League Soccer (MLS) this summer.

Son wore the captain's armband for the last two seasons after the club saw its premier goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, call his time in North London in 2023, after holding the mantle since 2015. Under Son's two-year captaincy stint, Tottenham ended its 17-year-long trophy drought by lifting the Europa League title last season.

Romero, a World Cup and two-time Copa America winner, served as the vice-captain along with James Madisson during Frank's predecessor, Ange Postecoglou's two-year reign with the club.

"Today begins a new season for us, one that is truly special to me. Becoming the first captain of this beautiful club is an incredible honour. I arrived here four years ago with a single dream: to write my name into the club's history and leave my mark by winning a trophy, and I achieved that," Romero wrote in a post on X.

"Now, a new journey is in front of us. A beautiful season lies ahead, and together we will work to relive the joy of that unforgettable day, May 21, 2025. Whatever happens along the way, I ask only one thing: stay united. There will be highs and lows, but together, nothing is impossible. Come on, you Spurs," he added.

Romero became just the third captain for Tottenham in the last decade after Lloris and Son. Tottenham will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup in Udine, Italy, on Wednesday, before embarking on its Premier League campaign against Burnley on Saturday.

"I'm very happy to be the first team captain of the club. It's amazing for me. Today, we (Cuti and Thomas) spoke before training. Maybe before the start of the season, I've spoken a lot with him. He's a good coach and I said, 'thank you' for this, also," Romero said while speaking to the club.

"It's a big responsibility. I spoke with the players, and tomorrow is also another big night for the club, for the players, for the fans. We need to enjoy this moment," he added.

