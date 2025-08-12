Cristiano Ronaldo Engaged to Georgina Rodriguez After 8 Years Together (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Engagement News: Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of together. The model announced the news on Instagram on Monday, August 11, 2025. She shared a photo showing her hand resting on Ronaldo’s, featuring an oval-shaped diamond engagement ring. She captioned the post in Spanish, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives." However, Ronaldo has yet to share any posts about the engagement on his social media accounts.

Georgina Rodriguez is a Spanish model and influencer. She was born in Argentina and raised in Spain. Rodriguez gained global fame after starting her relationship with Ronaldo in 2016. The couple made their first official public appearance at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2017. Later that year, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Rodriguez, 31, and Ronaldo share five children. These include twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughter Alana, and daughter Bella. Ronaldo’s eldest son Cristiano Jr. is from a previous relationship. In April 2022, the couple experienced the loss of Bella’s twin brother, Ángel, who died at birth.

Aside from her role as Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina has built a successful career in modeling and fashion. She has appeared in campaigns for brands such as Gucci, Prada, and Chanel. Rodriguez also stars in her Netflix reality series, “I Am Georgina,” which offers a look into her personal and family life.

In other news, Ronaldo has ended months of speculation about his club future by signing a contract extension with Al Nassr. The new deal will keep him at the Saudi Arabian club until 2027. Ronaldo announced the extension on Thursday through a post on the social media platform X. He wrote, “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.” Al Nassr confirmed the news with a statement saying, “Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027.”