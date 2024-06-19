Cristiano Ronaldo had a good game against Czech Republic: Patrice Evra

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Former French footballer Patrice Evra said that Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo had a 'good game' game against the Czech Republic in their EURO Cup 2024 clash at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Even though Ronaldo played for 90 minutes, the legendary footballer failed to get the back of the net. However, he created two chances and kept five shots. The 39-year-old also made 100 per cent accurate passes.

While speaking on Sony Sports Network, Evra said that Ronaldo helped his teammates with passing and movement inside the box.

"Cristiano Ronaldo had a good game and was seen everywhere in the attack. He was helping his team-mates with some passing and made great movements in the box to create an opening for his side. This is the kind of impact he brings to the Portuguese side. Many debate about his position in the starting eleven, benching him risks losing a proven goal-scoring presence on the field," Evra was quoted in a release from Sony Sports Network as saying.

The former footballer added that players like the Portuguese skipper always demand more from themselves.

"Players like Ronaldo always demand more from themselves. They want to improve match after match and perform at the highest level possible. For them, a bad game is considered their worst, and even an outstanding performance is viewed merely as 'good. Ronaldo thrives on pushing boundaries in every single game, that's his mindset," he added.

Recapping the match, Portugal clinched a 2-1 win over Czech after Chico Conceicao scored a late comeback goal. Czech scored a shocking goal in the 62nd minute and gave his side a lead against the 2016 EURO winner. However, Robin Hranac's own goal equalled the scoreline in the 69th minute. In the final minutes of the match, Conceicao scored a stunner from inside the box and helped Portugal clinch three points from the game.

