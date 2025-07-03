Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Diogo Jota: “We Will All Miss You”

Diogo Jota Dies in Car Accident: Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his former Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident along with his brother Andre Silva in northwestern Spain early Thursday. Ronaldo shared an emotional message on X, calling the loss heartbreaking. “It does not make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team. Just now you had gotten married,” Ronaldo wrote. “To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Não faz sentido. Ainda agora estávamos juntos na Seleção, ainda agora tinhas casado. À tua familia, à tua mulher e aos teus filhos, envio os meus sentimentos e desejo-lhes toda a força do mundo. Sei que estarás sempre com eles. Descansem em Paz, Diogo e André. Vamos todos sentir… pic.twitter.com/H1qSTvPoQs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 3, 2025

According to reports, the crash occurred at night when a 28-year-old Portuguese footballer was travelling with his brother on the A52 highway in the municipality of Cernadilla. The incident reportedly happened around 12.30 am on Wednesday due to a tyre burst in their Lamborghini while they were attempting to overtake another vehicle. After the tyre burst, the car went off the road and caught fire. The crash and blaze are believed to have been fatal for both the sportspersons.

Read Also | Diogo Jota Accident: Liverpool Striker Dies in Car Accident in Spain

The Zamora Provincial Council Fire Department confirmed the accident after reporting to the scene. The Spanish Civil Guard and ambulance rushed to the scene after the distress call. However, they were unable to save the victims.

Diogo Jota had recently got married and was travelling with his brother to meet his wife. Jota and Cardoso had been together since 2012. The footballer leaves behind three children. He joined the Liverpool club in 2020 from Wolverhampton for 44.7 million euros.

The Liverpool football club also consoles the loss of its striker. "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," said the club in a post on X.