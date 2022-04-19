Cristiano Ronaldo to miss upcoming match against Liverpool after death of his new born baby

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn baby boy. Ronaldo took to social media and requested privacy. The 37-year-old who is the father of four other children wrote in an Instagram post: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

"The birth of the baby girl has only given them the strength to deal with the pain of losing the boy," he added. Manchester United's next match is scheduled against Liverpool. United revealed in a statement that Ronaldo won't play the upcoming match" Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield and we underline the family's request for privacy," United said in a statement.

