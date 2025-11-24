Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick highlight of Al-Nassr's 9th successive win in Saudi Pro League 2025/26

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 24 : Al Nassr continued their fine start to the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 season, defeating sixth-placed Al-Khaleej 4-1 at Al-Awwal Park on Sunday, with a sensational bicycle kick for a goal by legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo making headlines.

During the clash between these two sides, Joao Felix opened the goal tally for Al Nassr with a strike in the 39th minute.

Felix's first attempt at the goal was ruled out due to a handball. But minutes later in the 39th minute, a cross by Angelo fell at Felix's feet, who delivered a deft touch to give his side the lead. Just three minutes later, Wesley doubled the lead after an eager pressing from Felix found him in the Al-Khaleej's box.

After the first half, Al-Khaleej overcame the 2-0 deficit, with Murad Al Hawsawi cutting the deficit short with a magnificent strike in the 47th minute. Al-Khaleej put some pressure on Al-Nassr, testing goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi with their attacking game.

Half an hour later in the 77th minute, Sadio Mane produced a lobbed curler, helping Al-Nassr take a two-goal lead. In the 90+6th minute, a cross from Nawaj Boushal went to Cristiano, who produced a jaw-dropping bicycle kick to give Al Nassr a 4-1 win.

Call it skill, call it instinct… we call it Ronaldo 🐐💛 pic.twitter.com/diFN85oBCI— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 23, 2025

Felix and Ronaldo took their goal tallies in the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League to 10 each, with the side maintaining a spectacular record, with nine wins in nine matches and a league-topping 30 goals to their name. Al-Khaleej stays at sixth, with four wins, two draws and three losses, giving them 14 points.

In 123 matches for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has now produced 110 goals. In the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano has 84 goals in 86 matches, making him the third-most prolific scorer in the competition's history.

