Crystal Palace boss Glasner breaks silence on Guehi incident, confirms star duo to start in Conference League play-off

London [UK], August 20 : Crystal Palace will enjoy the services of dynamic forward Eberechi Eze and resilient defender Marc Guehi in their UEFA Conference League play-off fixture against Fredrikstad on Thursday, despite being linked to a move away from the club, confirmed manager Oliver Glasner.

According to the ongoing speculations, Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to lure Eze to North London. At the same time, Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing Guehi, with just one year left on his contract.

Despite the outside noise, Glasner declared that the duo, who started in their campaign opener draw against Chelsea, remain commited to the Eagles as long as they stay at Selhurst Park.

"Many of you were surprised Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game [at Chelsea]. Most of you will be surprised that they will start again [on Thursday] because of all the rumours. But they are committed to the team, they have a contract here. They played a crucial part that we could be successful and they will play a crucial part as long as they are here," Glasner told the media at his pre-match press conference as quoted fro Sky Sports.

"They are good, they are committed to the team. When one of the players will leave they want to leave as the guys who always gave 100 per cent for Crystal Palace. This is what they did since they signed many years ago, and this is what we expect from them until the end of their contract, whenever this is," he added.

Glasner also broke the silence about the incident that unfolded after their goalless draw against Chelsea, last week. In the aftermath of the contest, Guehi appeared to snub Glasner. The Palace boss dispelled any suggestion that there was friction between him and Guehi.

"There's so much nonsense written about this. In my career, I didn't find many colleagues who are as ambitious as me or more ambitious than me - Marc is one of these guys. We were upset we didn't win the game. I was a player for many years, when you're emotional after the game and exhausted... sometimes what I shouted to my colleagues, it's good there wasn't a camera!" he said while addressing the situation.

"It's all good. Marc was disappointed that the goal was disallowed, that we didn't win the game. It was reported in quite a negative way. I see it quite the opposite. It's the best sign Marc could show how ambitious we all are," he added.

