Dalima Chhibber eyes historic World Cup berth for Indian Women's Football

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Indian footballer Dalima Chhibber, a stalwart of the women's national team for the past 15 years, believes the squad is on the brink of something special as they set their sights on a historic FIFA Women's World Cup qualification.

Speaking about the team's journey and ambitions, Chhibber told ANI, "We can't compare men's and women's football. But I've been playing for the national team for 15 years, and our dream is to reach the FIFA World Cup. Recently, after 20-25 years, what we've achieved shows our capabilities as footballers and the direction we're heading... We're moving towards a good, bright future."

The Indian women's team competed in the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022, but their campaign was cut short due to a COVID outbreak within the squad, forcing them to withdraw from the tournament. Chinnar admitted that the setback only fuelled their determination.

"However, this time, we're determined, mentally tough, and excited to make history for the World Cup," she said.

Just 36 days after the Indian senior women's team wrote a historic chapter in Indian football by qualifying for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the Indian U20 women's team put further shine by securing their berths at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.

After a victorious campaign in Yangon, the Young Tigresses received a warm welcome upon their arrival in New Delhi on Monday morning.

In a matter of five weeks, the wait of two decades came to an end. While the Blue Tigresses did it after 23 years, the Young Tigresses will feature at the continental stage after 20 years, according to the AIFF website.

It was also about vanquishing the demons of the past. Heartbreakingly, in 2022, the senior side had to withdraw from the Asian Cup due to a COVID outbreak. The year after that, the U20 side were knocked out of the first round of the qualifiers by the narrowest of margins, on goal difference, by Vietnam.

