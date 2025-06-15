David Beckham awarded Knighthood by King Charles III for services to sport and charity

London [UK] June 15 : Football icon David Beckham has officially received a Knighthood from King Charles III on Saturday (local time), honouring his outstanding contributions to sport and charity.

The former Manchester United and England captain is now 'Sir David Beckham', a title befitting one of the most influential and celebrated footballers of all time.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game, Beckham enjoyed a stellar playing career that spanned across top clubs and continents. He represented footballing giants such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and LA Galaxy, leaving his mark with world-class performances and a legacy of excellence.

At the international level, Beckham donned the England shirt 115 times between 1996 and 2009, scoring 17 goals, and captained his country in many memorable moments.

His club career is decorated with silverware. At Manchester United, Beckham was an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson's golden era, playing 265 Premier League matches and scoring 62 goals.

Beckham later moved to Real Madrid, where he made 116 appearances and netted 13 goals. His football journey then took him to the United States, and joined LA Galaxy, contributing 18 goals in 98 appearances.

Beckham also signed for AC Milan, making 29 appearances and scoring 2 goals, and ended his playing career at Paris Saint-Germain.

He has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005.

Beckham was in India and watched India's semifinal clash against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15 during the Men's Cricket World Cup. He interacted with cricket greats like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

