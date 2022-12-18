Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 18, 2022 09:37 PM 2022-12-18T21:37:45+5:30 2022-12-18T21:38:07+5:30
The World Cup trophy arrived at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk. It was escorted by Deepika Padukone and Spanish World Cup winner Iker Casillas. The FIFA World Cup trophy travel case weighs 6.175 kgs and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite. It is designed to protect and transport the FIFA World Cup trophy.