Defensive errors lead Manchester United to 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund

Nevada [US], July 31 : Manchester United's tour of the US ended with a defeat against Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday.

Defensive lapses led to the downfall of the Red Devils as they lost a thriller 3-2. Dortmund didn't hesitate to capitalize on the errors made by Manchester United's defensive line-up.

The Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot marked his comeback to the team with an exceptional curling effort in the 24th minute of the game.

Dortmund scored two quick goals moments before half-time putting United on the back foot. Young defender Brandon Williams got turned around quite easily and Donyell Malen scored from a close range to bring the game back on level terms.

18 seconds later after the resumption of the game, Victor Lindelof gave away a pass to former United teammate Marcel Sabitzer, who in turn passed the ball to Malen to assist him for his second goal of the night.

Even at the beginning of the second half, United's trouble originating from defence didn't stop. Harry Maguire got his teammate Christian Eriksen into trouble allowing Dortmund to break quickly and get their third of the night.

Andre Onana denied Sebastien Haller at the goal line to keep his team in the game. The frustrated keeper didn't hold back to give Maguire a piece of his mind.

The Red Devils responded with Antony to bring parity as defender Mats Hummels gave the ball away inside his own penalty area to allow Antony to score an easy goal.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag brought in first-choice players but once again the subdued defensive line-up orchestrated their downfall.

English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave away the ball to Marco Reus, who found the young striker Moukoko to seal the game.

Manchester United will face Ligue 1 side Lens on Saturday ahead of their first game of the Premier League 2023/24 campaign.

