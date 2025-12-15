Delhi CM Rekha Gupta welcomes Messi, Suarez, De Paul to final Leg of GOAT India Tour

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed football icons Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, marking the final leg of Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025.

Along with CM Rekha Gupta, ICC Chairman Jay Shah and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley were also present at the event. The interaction between Lionel Messi and Shah was a warm exchange of gestures, with the ICC Chairman presenting Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul with Indian cricket team jerseys, symbolising the convergence of two of India's most beloved sports.

Messi also received a special autographed cricket bat from Shah, making the moment a unique fusion of football and cricketing heritage.

Messi received jersey number 10, Suarez got number 9, and de Paul was presented with number 7, all with their names on them. Shah extended an invitation to Messi for the upcoming T20 World Cup, presenting him with an invitational ticket to the event, making it a standout moment in Messi's final leg of the G.O.A.T. India Tour.

In an X post, Rekha Gupta wrote, "Messi Moment in Delhi! Welcomed the legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul at the Arun Jaitley Stadium."

Messi, Suarez and De Paul entered Arun Jaitley Stadium to a deafening roar from the crowd. Messi, as seen in the previous legs of the tour, proceeds to have a kickabout with the youngsters present at the ground.

Messi and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, with each kick getting a louder roar than the previous one. Messi is visiting Delhi after events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

