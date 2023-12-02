Dharmendra Pradhan attends distribution of footballs under 'Football for Schools' in Cuttack

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 2 : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan attended the opening programme for the distribution of footballs as part of the 'Football for Schools' (F4S) at Cuttack on Saturday.

The Union Minister distributed footballs at PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Cuttack under the F4S programme, which is run by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

As per the Ministry of Education, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education is supported by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) in the implementation of this programme in the Country.

To implement the Football for Schools programme in India, FIFA is contributing more than 11 lakh footballs for distribution in various schools pan India. Out of these, 8,60,000 footballs have already been reached in India.

The start of distribution of the balls started today from Cuttack. Gradually the footballs will be distributed throughout the country in a phased manner.

More than 1.50 lakh schools will be the beneficiaries under this programme. District NVS will be the Nodal distribution centre throughout the country.

"Football is a fun game. Not only the players but also the spectators enjoy the football game. I also used to play football in my childhood. This is my favourite game. For students, sports are very beneficial for health and body. Games instil a competitive spirit and playful mentality among children. Children who play football in the field will surely succeed in life," Pradhan wrote on X.

https://x.com/dpradhanbjp/status/1730945059774992667?s=20

"Footballs will be distributed based on the enrolment in upper primary to Higher Secondary level schools having playgrounds. In the first phase, a total of 16 districts from 5 states (Odisha, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala) have been selected for distribution," the Ministry added.

Football for Schools aims to contribute to the education, development, and empowerment of around 700 million children across the world. It seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls by incorporating football activities into the education system, in partnership with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

Through the F4S programme, the aim has also been to significantly broaden the accessibility of football for students, regardless of gender, within the school setting, while seamlessly integrating football-related activities into the education system in collaboration with various stakeholders.

By fostering partnerships at different levels, the program wishes to instil a sense of enthusiasm for the sport, laying the foundation for a lasting sports culture that goes beyond individual schools. It will not only introduce the joy of playing football to students but also infuse values of teamwork, discipline, and fitness, contributing to their holistic development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor