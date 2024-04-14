"Didn't deserve more": Manchester United manager Ten Hag makes honest admission after Bournemouth draw

Bournemouth [UK], April 14 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag admitted that his team didn't deserve to win in their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Virality Stadium.

After trailing two times in the game, the Red Devils mounted a comeback to walk away with a point by finishing the match on level terms.

Bruno Fernades struck both goals for the Red Devils, while Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert found the back of the net for Bournemouth.

United struggled with their defensive woes and disorganized attacking play especially in the first half. Bournemouth capitalized on United's sloppy play and struck twice to make the most of the opportunity.

"We are into the final stage of the season and this is not enough. But the truth is today, we didn't deserve more. In the end, if you allow them so many chances in the first half, as a team you don't deserve more. You have to take control, don't give chances and score goals for yourself," Ten Hag told Sky Sports after the game.

"But coming into losing positions is totally unnecessary. We lost the ball three times in the areas where we should not lose those balls. They [United's players] were not always well-organised, especially on the right side where there came some gaps for the opposition to benefit from it. We should have done this better," he added.

After the draw Manchester United are in the seventh spot with 50 points, still 10 behind of a spot in UEFA Europa League.

In the past three games, Manchester United dropped points from the winning position. Against Brentford, Mason Mount scored the opener but United conceded in the dying moments to end the game 1-1.

Te against Chelsea, Cole Palmer struck twice in the stoppage time to make the scoreline 4-3 from 3-1 and bagged three points for the Blues. Even against Liverpool, a similar story unfolded for the Red Devils.

"It's up to them... In this moment, with all the problems we have, we played to our levels and did very good to our levels. But you have to do it throughout the game, right until stoppage-time, and the last four games we dropped points from winning positions. Today, we were in losing positions and fought back," he added.

After going winless in their fourth consecutive match, United will look to bounce back in the FA Cup semi-final clash against Coventry City.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor