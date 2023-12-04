Dortmund hold leaders Leverkusen in Bundesliga

Berlin, Dec 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen secured a 1-1 home draw with Borussia Dortmund after Victor Boniface cancelled out Julian Ryerson's opener.

Dortmund made a fairy-tale start and opened the scoring with their first attack as Niclas Fullkrug's good build-up work allowed Ryerson to slot home past Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the fifth minute, reports Xinhua.

The hosts responded well and controlled possession but couldn't find a gap in Dortmund's well-positioned defence.

Leverkusen tried long-range efforts, but neither Granit Xhaka nor Alejandro Grimaldo could overcome Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

Dortmund kept all their men behind the ball as Leverkusen increased the pressure. The hosts thought they had been rewarded for their efforts, but Florian Wirtz's goal was ruled out as Boniface was offside in the build-up.

After the restart, Xabi Alonso's men pressed Dortmund into defence but still couldn't find a breakthrough.

Dortmund nearly shocked the hosts in the 68th minute, but Fullkrug rattled only the side netting from a promising position.

Leverkusen eventually restored parity in the 79th minute when substitute Patrik Schick danced through Dortmund's defence before teeing up for Boniface, who poked home the equalizer from very close range.

Both sides had a chance to snatch a late win but both Schick and Fullkrug lacked in accuracy in the dying minutes.

With the draw, Leverkusen stay top of the Bundesliga standings, while Dortmund slip to fifth.

"We started very well and opened the scoring in the early stages. We kept Leverkusen at bay but didn't create a lot of chances. It is a deserved share of the spoils," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

Elsewhere, Mainz suffered their first defeat under interim coach Jan Siewert as Michael Gregoritsch's sole goal secured Freiburg a 1-0 away win, and Augsburg came from behind to edge Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1.

