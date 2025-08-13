Durand Cup 2025: Crucial takeaways from group stage

New Delhi [India], August 13 : The group stage of the Durand Cup 2025 has lived up to expectations, serving up high-scoring encounters, surprise upsets, and a reminder of why it remains one of India's most prestigious football tournaments, as per the official website of ISL.

Six Indian Super League (ISL) sides entered the competition, and as the dust settles, four of them, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Jamshedpur FC, and NorthEast United FC, have secured their places in the knockout stage. All four progressed as group winners, underlining the gulf in quality between them and most of their rivals.

East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the two Kolkata giants, have maintained perfect records so far, sweeping aside opponents with ruthless efficiency. NorthEast United FC have had a more challenging path, but the defending champions have shown resilience. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, quietly went about their business to emerge on top in their group with a perfect record.

With knockout football ahead, here are three of the most striking takeaways from the group stage, focusing on the ISL teams that have stamped their authority.

Durand Cup 2023 finalists have wasted no time in making their intentions clear. East Bengal FC have navigated the group stage with a 100% win record, securing nine points from three matches. Their campaign began with a statement, a 5-0 demolition of South United FC, followed by a gritty, hard-fought victory over Namdhari FC. They capped it off in style, beating the Indian Air Force 6-1.

What makes their run so impressive is the balance between defence and attack. They have scored 12 goals, which is the joint-highest in the tournament, while keeping two clean sheets and conceding just once. Even more encouraging for head coach Oscar Bruzon is the fact that nine different players have found the net, showing that the team is not overly reliant on any single individual.

Among the many positives, new signings have made an immediate impact. Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad has already opened his account with two goals, while midfielder Mohammed Rashid has impressed and chipped in with a goal. With a squad showing both depth and cohesion, East Bengal FC look well-equipped to go deep.

Like their arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been flawless so far, combining fluid attacking football with clinical finishing. The Mariners began their Group B campaign with a 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC, shifted into a higher gear with a 4-0 dismantling of Border Security Force and then delivered their most emphatic performance by beating fellow unbeaten side Diamond Harbour 5-1 in the decider for top spot.

They have matched East Bengal FC's tally of 12 goals, but what truly stands out is the form of Liston Colaco. The forward has been in scintillating touch, scoring in all three games and racking up five goals, making him the joint-top scorer in the tournament alongside NorthEast United FC's Alaaeddine Ajaraie. His contribution has gone beyond finishing with Colaco's creativity and link-up play has also been key to unlocking defences.

For a side that reached the final last season, the signs are promising. With Colaco in this kind of form and a supporting cast capable of creating and converting chances at will, MBSG have every reason to believe they can go one step better than last year. In a knockout setting, a player of Colaco's confidence and versatility could be the difference.

NorthEast United FC's path to the knockouts has been less straightforward than the Kolkata clubs but no less commendable. The defending champions finished top of Group E with seven points, narrowly edging Shillong Lajong FC, who finished with six points. They opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over the Armed Forces of Malaysia, followed it with a 2-1 victory against Lajong and wrapped up the group with a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United FC.

If there's one constant in their campaign, it's Alaaeddine Ajaraie. The Moroccan who was the ISL 2024-25 Golden Boot winner has once again been at the heart of everything good for NEUFC. He has scored five of their seven goals so far, including a hat-trick in the opener and a decisive brace against Lajong.

In the final group match, he came off the bench to assist Jairo Samperio's equaliser, ensuring NEUFC remained unbeaten. For a team that thrives on moments of individual brilliance to complement their collective structure, having a player in Ajaraie's form could be pivotal as the stakes rise in the knockout rounds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor