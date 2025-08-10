Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal eye third consecutive win against Indian Air Force

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 10 : Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal FC will look to notch up their third win on the trot in the Durand Cup when they face the Indian Air Force Football Team in their final group-stage match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, as per the official website of ISL.

The Red & Gold Brigade sit atop Group A with six points from two matches, ahead of Namdhari FC, who also have six points but from three games.

East Bengal FC kicked off their campaign with a thumping 5-0 win over South United FC before edging past Namdhari FC in a hard-fought encounter.

Their opponents, IAF FT, are already out of contention for a knockout berth, having secured just one point from their first two games. Bottom-placed South United FC also have one point, which came from their draw against IAF FT.

For East Bengal FC, the objective will be to maintain their winning momentum and head into the knockout stage with a perfect record, making this a key clash despite already being top of the group.

On the other hand, their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant thumped Diamond Harbour FC by a 5-1 scoreline at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Anirudh Thapa, Jamie Maclaren, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Jason Cummings were on the scoresheet for the Mariners as they advanced to the Durand Cup quarter-finals.

Despite the Mariners missing key players like Manvir Singh, Alberto Rodriguez, and Suhail Bhat due to injuries, Jose Molina's men dominated the game from the outset, controlling the ball possession and creating goal-scoring chances through both wings. Thapa broke the deadlock in the 19th minute with a beautiful curling finish from the edge of the box.

However, Diamond Harbour FC shortly found the equaliser courtesy of Luka Majcen's goal from a one-on-one situation against Vishal Kaith. A sloppy defensive lapse from the MBSG's backline saw them concede the goal in the 24th minute.

Maclaren restored the lead for the Kolkata giants with a clinical finish to score past the onrushing DHFC goalkeeper. Samad was again with his excellent passing range, initially snatched the ball from the opponent and played an inch-perfect through pass for the Australian, who got the better of it.

With that, Mohun Bagan Super Giant went into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead.

Diamond Harbour FC were down to ten men early in the second half as Naresh received a direct red card for a foul on Colaco inside the penalty box. Colaco, who has been in great form in the tournament with four goals in two games, made no mistake in finding the back of the net from the spot.

Samad, who was looking in better shape since the opening minute, also found himself on the scoresheet. A brilliant link-up play among Liston, Cummings, and Sahal saw the Mariners increase their lead.

Cummings also joined the party with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box. The forward came off the bench early in the second half and scored the fifth in the 80th minute.

Following such a dominating victory, Mohun Bagan Super Giant sealed their spot in the Durand Cup quarter-finals.

