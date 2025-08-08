Durand Cup 2025: Mohammedan SC breeze past Border Security Force Football Team

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 8 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Mohammedan Sporting Club eased past the Border Security Force Football Team in their final Group B fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Black and White Brigade put three past the BSF FT side courtesy of Sajal Bag's penalty goal and Maharabam Maxion's brace, as per the press release from ISL.

Mohammedan SC's hopes of progressing to the knockouts were crushed following back-to-back defeats against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Diamond Harbour FC. However, Mehrajuddin Wadoo's men showcased glimpses of promise in those matches that translated into a dominant performance against BSF FT.

Captain Sajal Bag broke the deadlock in the fifth minute from a spot kick. Mohammedan SC created a couple of chances in the first half and looked promising from the outset.

They doubled their lead in the 21st minute thanks to Maxion, who slotted the ball into an empty net. The BSF FT goalkeeper made a crucial save on the initial attempt, but couldn't stop it the second time.

Maxion completed his brace with a superb strike from the edge of the box that found the top corner, giving the opposing goalkeeper no chance. With that, the Black and White Brigade went into the second half with a solid 3-0 lead.

Mohammedan SC continued to push for more, but the BSF FT defensive line stood firm to deny further goals in the second half, the ISL press release added.

BSF FT, also without a win heading into the match, created some openings in the second half but couldn't make them count, as Mohammedan SC wrapped up their campaign with a convincing victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor