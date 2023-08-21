Durand Cup: Final day of group matches more a battle for pride

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 21 : With only one quarter-finalist left to be identified (the topper of Group F), the final day of the group matches of the 132nd Durand Cup, will see Hyderabad FC (HFC) take on Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC (TAFC) in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) play their last game of this year’s campaign against Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK). Both these matches on Tuesday will be majorly a battle of pride.

The first is the final game of Group E and has an afternoon 3.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) kick-off, while the second, the last Group C game begins at 6.00 pm IST.

You can watch the live coverage of all 43 matches of the 132nd Durand Cup 2023 on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channels as well as livestream on SonyLIV.

Hyderabad and Tribhuvan Army FC will look to end with a win

Both Hyderabad FC and Tribhuvan Army FC have so far drawn one game and lost the other and therefore will be desperate to end their 132nd Durand Cup campaign with a win.

Both teams have had their moments in the tournament, like when TAFC led against Delhi FC or when the Nizams were ahead against Chennaiyin, however as things stand Chennaiyin will be the only team to go through from the group.

Yet another Southern Derby in Kolkata

This edition of the Durand Cup has already had a few Southern derbies and probably will have a few more. In that context, the one coming up at the KBK, the final group game of the tournament between champions BFC and Group C toppers Gokulam, might not have relevance, but will certainly be entertaining, given the football both sides have displayed so far.

"Gokulam Kerala FC are one of the best teams in the country and we are looking forward to this challenge. The boys gave a good account of themselves in the last game, and we are keen on finishing the group stages with a positive performance," was BFC coach Bibiano Fernandes’ words after pre-match training, hinting at the same.

Both teams have played an attacking brand of football which has seen both concede goals, but also score freely. With no tournament pressure, a game resembling the seven-goal entertainer between Gokulam and Kerala Blasters in the first Southern Derby of the group, cannot be ruled out.

