Durand Cup Group C: Kerala Blasters, Punjab FC aim to make impact under new coaches

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 : The new season is just days away, with the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup kicking off this Saturday. This prestigious tournament offers clubs a valuable opportunity to evaluate their squad strength and fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming league campaign.

Group C is among the toughest groups in the tournament, featuring three Indian Super League (ISL) sidesMumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Punjab FCalong with the Indian Armed Forces TeamCISF Protectors, as per the Indian Super League (ISL) website.

Both Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC have undergone changes in head coach positions and have seen many new arrivals. Both sides will look to pose a threat to the Islanders for the top spot and start their new era under their new coaches on a positive note.

The two-time ISL Shield and Cup winners, Mumbai City FC will field their reserve side for the Durand Cup, providing a great opportunity for their academy players to prove their worth.

CISF Protectors, on the other hand, will be determined to cause major upsets and influence the outcome of the group.

Kerala Blasters FC will aim for a fresh start under new head coach Mikael Stahre, who will look to make an immediate impact. They have been training hard during their pre-season tour in Thailand with a full-strength squad.

The arrival of Noah Sadaoui brings new hope for the Blasters. The Moroccan was the joint-highest goalscorer last year with six goals, alongside David Lalhlansanga. Kerala Blasters FC will be banking on the partnership of Sadaoui and Adrian Luna to bolster their attack. Swedish head coach Stahre will also be hoping the players align with his philosophy and secure results in his first assignment with the team, aiming to challenge for the title.

Coming to Punjab FC, the Shers made a great comeback in the second half of the ISL last season, finishing just two spots away from the playoff position. However, they have to start from scratch again this season due to significant changes at the end of the last season, including the departure of their previous head coach, Staikos Vergetis. Panagiotis Dilmperis has now taken the head coach role, and the side is currently in a rebuilding phase. They have re-signed forward Luka Majcen, who will once again be the main focal point of their attack given the departure of Madih Talal and Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor