Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan SG set-up Kolkata derby in final with win over GC Goa

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant advanced to the final of the Durand Cup 2023 after beating FC Goa 2-1 in the second semi-final of the competition at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, in Kolkata, on Thursday.

The Mariners came from behind through goals from Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku after Noah Sadaoui had put the Gaurs ahead in the game.

FC Goa started the game on the front foot with Sadaoui leading the charge. The Moroccan had an early opportunity to score when he pounced on a mistake from the MBSG defence, but his left-footed shot went over the bar.

In the 17th minute, the Mariners had their first shot on goal through Dimitri Petratos, but Dheeraj Singh was well-positioned to save it. Six minutes later, Hugo Boumous gave away possession cheaply to Sadaoui, who capitalised on it and buried his shot into the far corner to give FC Goa the lead.

FC Goa had another opportunity to extend their lead, but the Mariners were awarded a counter-attack and Cummings made no mistake to level the scores before half-time.

In the second half, Mohun Bagan Super Giant started well and looked more threatening in attack. Jay Gupta tested Vishal Kaith from a distance, but the keeper made a brilliant save. At the hour mark, substitute Sadiku curled a screamer from outside the box that went past Dheeraj, who was well outside his line.

FC Goa made a few attacking changes, but Mohun Bagan SG head coach Juan Ferrando also brought on Brendan Hamill to shore up their defence. Jay Gupta had the best opportunity to equalise for FC Goa, but his header was brilliantly saved by Kaith with an acrobatic attempt.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the final of the Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

