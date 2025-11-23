East Bengal bow out of AFC Women's Champions League after defeat to Nasaf

Wuhan [China], November 23 : East Bengal FC were eliminated from the AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 group stage after suffering a 0-3 defeat to PFC Nasaf of Uzbekistan in their concluding Group B tie on Sunday in Wuhan, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The win moved the Uzbekistan side to second place with four points, guaranteeing them a spot in the quarter-finals alongside toppers Wuhan Jiangda Women's FC of China PR. East Bengal ended their debut campaign in third place with three points, while IR Iran's Bam Khatoon FC finished at the bottom, also with three points. In the best third-placed teams rankings, Korea Republic's Suwon FC qualified from Group C with four points, alongside Philippines' Stallion Laguna FC with three points. Although the latter were level with East Bengal on goal difference, the Indian side had fewer goals scored, which knocked them out of the last eight.

The Moshal Girls had earlier defeated Bam Khatoon FC (3-1) and lost to Wuhan Jiangda Women's FC (0-2).

Nasaf controlled the game from the opening whistle, with Nilufar Kudratova driving into the box in the fifth minute but taking just too long to make up her mind, allowing Anoma Opoku to close her down.

The Nasaf captain was more decisive in the 18th minute with the same run into the box, this time picking out Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva for the tap-in.

The goal lifted pressure off the Uzbekistan side as they started to play flowing football with only the crossbar denying efforts from Zarina Mamatkarimova and Gulzoda Amirova.

On the backfoot for much of the first half, East Bengal finally managed a shot on target in the 39th minute, but Fazila Ikwaput's free-kick was well read by Nasaf custodian Maftuna Jonimqulova.

Nasaf kept a tight grip on the game after the interval, extending their lead after seven minutes through Zarina Norboeva, who was at the right place at the right time to steer home Lyudmila Karachik's cross.

East Bengal had an opportunity to pull a goal back in the 61st minute after Amnah Nababi played Soumya Guguloth through on goal, but the latter struck the ball straight at Jonimqulova.

The bar came to East Bengal's rescue for the third time in the match in the 66th minute after another Karachik's cross after an excellent dribble was flicked on by Khabibullaeva past Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, only to be denied by the woodwork.

Nasaf put the seal on an impressive performance with a third deep into stoppage time, Panthoi saving Karachik's initial attempt but could do nothing to stop Khabibullaeva on the follow-up.

East Bengal's attention will now turn to the inaugural edition of the SAFF Club Women's Championship, scheduled to be held from December 5 to 20 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

