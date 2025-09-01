East Bengal seal AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage spot with a draw against Kitchee

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], September 1 : East Bengal advanced to the Group Stage of the AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Kitchee SC of Hong Kong, China in their final Qualifiers Group E tie on Sunday.

The draw moved East Bengal to four points, with Kitchee two behind and out of contention for a group stage spot, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Kitchee, who needed victory to seal their spot, enjoyed early possession while East Bengal deployed the same strategy they did on Matchday One, with Soumya Guguloth and Fazila Ikwaput making runs through the centre.

East Bengal's pressure paved the way for the opener in the ninth minute when Ikwaput set up Sangita nicely, with the midfielder slotting past Leung Wai Nga.

The Hong Kong side tried to force their way back but were stopped by the reflexes of East Bengal keeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

Kitchee started the second half aggressively and levelled the tie just before the hour mark through Ho Mui Mei.

A winner, however, eluded the Hong Kong side as East Bengal took their place in the Group Stage draw on September 11.

Earlier in the tournament, a second-half strike from Fazila Ikwaput steered East Bengal FC to a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC of Cambodia in their opening AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Preliminary Stage Group E tie at the National Sports Complex of Cambodia.

The Red and Gold Brigade will take on Hong Kong's Kitchee SC on August 31, where a win will secure their spot in the AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage.

Both sides had equal chances to take the lead, but it was East Bengal who came closest to scoring.

