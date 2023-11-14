Ecuador captain Valencia to miss World Cup qualifiers

Quito, Nov 13 Internacional forward Enner Valencia will miss Ecuador's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile because of a right hamstring tear, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) said.

The 34-year-old was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining the injury during the second half of Internacional's 3-0 defeat at Palmeiras in Brazil's Serie A on Saturday.

"After an evaluation of the medical exams carried out by his club, we have decided to withdraw Enner Valencia from the squad. We wish our captain a speedy recovery," read an FEF statement.

Manager Felix Sanchez called up Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campana to take Valencia's place, reports Xinhua.

Ecuador will meet Venezuela in Maturin on Thursday and Chile in Quito on November 21.

The Tricolor are currently sixth in the 10-team South American qualifying group with four points from as many matches.

