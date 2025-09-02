Ederson leaves Manchester City after eight years to join Fenerbahce

Manchester [UK], September 2 : Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has brought the curtains down on his trophy-laden eight years with Manchester City after joining Turkish club Fenerbahce on Tuesday.

Manchester City released a statement to announce the departure of one of their most successful players and wrote, "He has left City to join Turkish side Fenerbahce, subject to international clearance. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Ederson the best in the next stage of his career.

During his eight years in Manchester, Ederson won 18 major honours under manager Pep Guardiola, comprising six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, three Community Shields, and the club's first-ever Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup successes.

With six league titles, Ederson is the most decorated goalkeeper in the Premier League era of English football. Before him, former Liverpool man Bruce Grobbelaar is the only other goalkeeper to have also won the English top-flight title six times in the sport's history.

"I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times. Under Pep, we have won dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing. I would first of all like to thank him and Head of Goalkeeping Xabier Mancisidor for making me the best goalkeeper I could be and teaching so much about the game," he said in a statement released by the club.

"I must also thank my teammates. Our desire to win every game we play has been a joy to be a part of, and that has made me relish every day on the training field or in the dressing room with every one of you. Finally, the fans. Thank you for making me feel at home in a city so far away from where I am from and for supporting me throughout what has been an amazing period for me and my family," he added.

Since arriving in the summer of 2017, Ederson has made 372 appearances across all formats and was Pep's first-choice goalkeeper during that period. The 32-year-old kept the most clean sheets for Manchester City with 122 in 276 league appearances.

"I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together. Playing for City has been the most special time of my life, and I will always be a fan of this special club. I'm going with my wife and children, but I'm leaving a big family here, Cityzens. Once a Blue, always a Blue," Ederson concluded.

