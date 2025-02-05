Empire FC gears up for Bengaluru District Football Association 'C' Division League

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 5 : Empire FC is set to return stronger for the upcoming season of the Bengaluru District Football Association's 'C' Division league.

The competition is commencing in late February.

In their debut season, Empire FC sailed through the group stages of the 2023-24 BDFA 'C' Division league, overcoming challenges from other clubs with ease as they secured victories in all their group-stage matches. However, their campaign came to an end in the knockout round, where they narrowly lost to Misaka United. Determined to build upon their strong foundation, the team has since reinforced its squad with more talented players and has been training rigorously in preparation for the upcoming season.

A significant boost to the team's confidence came from their remarkable performance in the BDFA Doulath Khan Memorial Knockout Tournament 2024-25, where they emerged as runners-up. This achievement has further solidified the team's belief in their capabilities as they gear up for the "C" Division league campaign.

Club President NKP Abdul Azeez expressed excitement and optimism about the upcoming season, emphasizing the club's renewed commitment to football, passion, and social responsibility.

He stated, "Our journey in football has only just begun. Last season's experience has motivated us to strengthen our squad and improve our game. Our passion for the sport, coupled with our desire to give back to society, fuels our determination to make an impact on the footballing ecosystem."

Club Secretary Masoud Mohamed highlighted the deep-rooted love for football within the Empire group and their commitment to fostering talent. "Football has always been a part of our lives. After a promising first season, we are determined to take Empire FC to greater heights. Our recent success in the BDFA Doulath Khan Memorial Knockout Tournament has given us the confidence to compete at the highest level in the BDFA 'C' Division league."

With a well-structured training program, expert coaches, and a pool of talented players, Empire FC is set to take on the challenges of the BDFA 'C' Division league with renewed vigour. The club continues its journey to contribute to the growing football culture in Karnataka and aims to make a lasting impact on Bengaluru's footballing landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor