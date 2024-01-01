England defender Levi Colwill reflects on his groundbreaking season with Chelsea

London [UK], January 1 : Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill talked about how his journey has been for the past six months as he established himself as a regular face in Mauricio Pochettino's set-up.

The 20-year-old defender has been a revelation for the Blues in the past six months, rising through the ranks and impressing in the top flight football.

During this time, he scored his maiden goal for Chelsea and accomplished many other milestones as well.

"I've come out of my shell a lot more this season. Last season, I was a lot quieter, but this season, with a group of players similar in age, and new boys coming in, I've tried to help everyone as much as I can and put an arm around them," Colwill said as quoted from the club's official website.

"I think people have seen that in the changing room. I am here to help and any knowledge I can pass on I will. There are a few leaders in the changing room and we've got to help as much as we can," Colwill added.

The 20-year-old naturally plays as a centre-back but has been utilised as a full-back. Colwill stated that he has relished the opportunity to play in a new position.

"Like the team, there have been ups and downs this season. Obviously, I'm playing in a different position - everyone knows I'm a centre-back - but I am trying to help the team and learn as much as I can to help me in the future," Colwill said.

"There have been good moments and I am happy to keep learning for the future when I return to centre-half. There have been a few things [which are different]. In terms of one-versus-one defending, as a full-back you're very exposed to the winger. When you're at centre-back, you have players around you and you can slow them down. So that has been tough," Colwill added.

