The Google Doodle is celebrating the start of the English Premier League season 2025-2026, which is one of the highest-level professional football leagues in England. World-class players from around the world participate in this league, which includes 20 of the most prestigious and competitive football clubs.

Each club will play a total of 38 games throughout the season, in race to clinch points to stay a top the game in the season. The season will feature Mohamed Salah-led defending champions Liverpool playing against Bournemouth in the opening game at Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have made significant investments ahead of what's expected to be a three-team title race. Tottenham rope-in new coach Son Heung-Min.

